Chargers’ Tre Harris contract saga continues as rookies report to training camp
Los Angeles Chargers rookie wide receiver Tre Harris has yet to sign his contract as rookies report to training camp Saturday.
While Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers would likely love to avoid any contract drama at all as their second training camp begins, they appear to still be swept up in something much bigger.
Harris is one of roughly 40 unsigned rookies around the NFL, with the vast bulk of them second-round picks.
The hangup continues to be that the first two players taken in the second round this year received fully guaranteed contracts. That’s a first, and now the reps for rookies taken after them seemingly want to see if they can get the same thing. Teams don’t have to play ball on that, though.
So far, the lack of a signed contract didn’t stop Harris from working with the Chargers this spring and impressing, giving fans hope that he can see the field with and possibly in place of Mike Williams alongside Ladd McConkey in Justin Herbert’s offense.
But that could change in a hurry, starting today, should the Harris camp want to force the issue.
This isn’t the only contract-related rama around the Chargers as training camp gets started, either, as elite offensive tackle Rashawn Slater still needs an extension, too.
