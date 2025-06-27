Junior Colson drawing hype after an impressive spring for the Chargers
Junior Colson's rookie year never really found a rhythm. The Los Angeles Chargers selected the former Michigan linebacker in the third round last year, as Jim Harbaugh wanted to create a pipeline for some of his former players. Colson was considered one of the best linebackers in the country at Michigan, it was a perfect fit with Harbaugh and also reuniting with defensive coordinator Jesse Minter in the NFL.
An appendectomy in training camp sidelined Colson, then an ankle injury during the season would limit his rookie year to just 11 games. He would record 29 tackles and one quarterback hit while appearing in just 32 percent of defensive snaps.
2025 seems to already be way better than 2024 for Colson, who already looks like a different player. Harbaugh sounded excited when discussing his potential.
"He's back in the place I know him to be. Which is key performance indicators-all 5/5s, all A+'s across the board. He's on a good run, he's gotta stay on that cutting edge, that place. But it's been ascending, arrow up. Back to where he was physically on a consistent basis."
Could Colson follow in the steps of teammate Daiyan Henley, who had a similar path? Henley was also a third-round pick but drafted the year prior, totaling just 16 tackles as a rookie in 2023 in a limited role. It wasn't the same story in 2024, as Henley stepped into a starting role and exploded for 147 tackles, seven tackles for a loss and one interception.
If Colson can find his own success in 2025, the Chargers could potentially have a linebacking duo of former third round picks on their hands.
