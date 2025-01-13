Charger Report

Only Brian Hoyer posted a worse playoff QB performance than Justin Herbert

Herbert's game against the Texans will go down as one of the worst in league history.

Andrew Parsaud

Nobody expected the Los Angeles Chargers to lose in the fashion they did on Saturday. The Houston Texans defense absolutely swarmed the Chargers offense, limiting them to just one touchdown on the day. On the first drive of the game, the Chargers were driving down the field with ease, but ended up being forced to take a field goal.

The Chargers defense would come up with a fumble on the ensuing drive, giving the offense another opportunity to score early to try and go up by two possessions. It didn't happen, as the Chargers, who started the drive at the Texans' 33-yard line, ended up taking another field goal.

It was basically over from there, as the Chargers offense couldn't get anything going outside of Ladd McConkey's historic 197-yard, one-touchdown performance. The most alarming stat line came from Justin Herbert, who had kept the football out of harm's way all season.

Herbert, who threw three interceptions during the entirety of the regular season, had four against the Texans, one being returned for a touchdown. One of them wasn't even his fault, as the ball bounced off of Will Dissly and into the hands of a Texans defender. Herbert ended the day with 242 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions.

Oddly enough, the only worse quarterback performance over the last decade came from former Texans quarterback Brian Hoyer in 2015.

Hoyer threw for just 136 yards and four interceptions. Herbert's lone touchdown was likely what saved him from being the worst, as his 86-yard strike to McConkey in the fourth quarter gave the Chargers their only trip to the redzone on the day.

Hopefully after two painful playoff experiences, Herbert can learn and grow from this.

