Chargers QB Justin Herbert explains new attire at minicamp, waves off injury concerns
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert raised some eyebrows during mandatory camp this month by wearing a sleeve on his leg.
While that might sound like an ordinary thing, especially in June, it probably rang a few alarm bells for fans coming out of a season in which Herbert had to battle multiple nagging lower-body issues.
But Herbert reassured fans during interviews that the sleeve wasn’t a big deal.
"Just knees in general," Herbert said, according to The Athletic's Daniel Popper. "Something that over the course of the years it's just best to stay out there and stay loose and stay warm."
RELATED: Chargers' unique new uniform patches are latest odd Jim Harbaugh invention
Those NFL fans in tune with other teams around the league will recall that someone like Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has said similar things about calf sleeves and even sleeves on a surgically repaired wrist before and after injuries, respectively.
Still, there hasn’t been any major reason to overtly worry about Herbert right now. Chargers fans are undoubtedly familiar with his toughness while gritting through issues over the years, too.
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers are being maddeningly stubborn in one critical area
Ideally, an upgraded Chargers running game and offensive line, featuring big free-agent signing Mekhi Becton, will be key roles in keeping Herbert healthy next season, making analysis like this a moot point.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Former Saints WR at Chargers minicamp for veteran tryout
Former Cowboys superstar praises AFC West franchise for poaching Chargers stud
Jim Harbaugh reveals what he is looking for in Chargers rookies this offseason
Chargers' inexplicable trade proposal sends Khalil Mack to NFC contender
Chargers-Browns trade proposal frees $54 million playmaker from Cleveland nightmare