Justin Herbert gives 'heartbreaking' comments on Mike Williams' retirement
In a shocking move on Thursday, veteran receiver Mike Williams announced his retirement. Williams, the No.7 overall pick in 2017, spent seven seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers before last offseason, when he was released. Williams spent the 2024 season with the New York Jets, then was shipped to the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of the trade deadline.
Williams decided to come back to the Bolts this offseason, as part of a revamped Chargers offense. That didn't last long, as Williams decided to call it a career as soon as the team began training camp. Justin Herbert, who spent four seasons throwing touchdowns to Williams, admitted he was 'heartbroken' by the news:
Where do the Chargers go from here? Two veterans they brought in on offense this season have had mishaps, with Williams retiring and Najee Harris being put on the NFI (non-football injury) list due to an eye injury sustained during July 4th festivities. Luckily for them, rookie Tre Harris ended his holdout, so he'll be on the field immediately.
There's still a slew of veteran receivers out there for them to choose from, including former Charger Keenan Allen. Amari Cooper is also another name that could intrigue them, along with Odell Beckham Jr. waiting for another opportunity.
The Chargers need to pivot quickly if they want a better supporting cast for their star quarterback.
