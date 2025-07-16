NFL analyst says emerging pass-rusher will be Chargers’ breakout player in 2025
The Los Angeles Chargers are in preparation for the 2025 NFL season. Rookies reported to training camp on July 12, and veterans today. The team will take the field on July 31 in Canton, Ohio, vs. the Detroit Lions in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.
Brandon Austin of Pro Football Sports Network recently came out with a list of breakout players for each of the 32 teams in the league. When it came to Jim Harbaugh’s club, the focus was on a two-year pro who nearly doubled his sack protection from his rookie campaign.
“Tuli Tuipulotu’s role is expected to increase in 2025, after the Los Angeles Chargers parted ways with five-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Joey Bosa this offseason. Tuipulotu took a significant leap in 2024, finishing with 8.5 sacks, 42 total tackles (26 solo), 11 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble while playing all 17 games.
According to TruMedia,” explained Austin, “Tuipulotu posted a solid 10.8 percent pressure rate and generated 40 total pressures and 17 quarterback hits on 372 pass-rush snaps. He played 732 defensive snaps and was on the field for over 66 percent of the Chargers’ defensive plays.”
The 2023 second-round pick from USC has played in all 17 games in each of his first two seasons. He finished his first year with 4.5 QB traps, and followed that up with a team-high 8.5 sacks in 2024. He showed improvement in one area this past season. “While Tuipulotu is known for his pass-rushing ability,” added Austin, “he has shown tremendous growth as a run stopper, making him a more complete edge defender heading into Year 3. With an expanded role, a well-respected defensive scheme, and Khalil Mack on the other side, Tuipulotu can reach new heights this season.”
Given the way the Chargers’ defense struggled late in the season against opposing ground attacks, Harbaugh could use another player that is making strides in this vital area.
