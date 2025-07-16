Chargers' Rashawn Slater predicted to get $120.5M contract extension
Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater very quietly remains a pressure point for the franchise as training camp starts.
Slater, after all, is due for a massive contract extension that will likely reset the market for his position. And while he hasn’t previously made noise about the situation this offseason, training camp starting accelerates things.
One notable projection from Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport has the Chargers going with a four-year deal worth $120.5 million, but also stresses why the franchise might be holding back a little bit:
“Slater’s injury history may well be why the Chargers are uneasy about backing up the Brink’s truck—he has missed time in three of four pro seasons, including a ruptured biceps tendon that wiped out most of his 2022 campaign.”
The Chargers sitting on some of the most cap space in the league and one of the best offensive tackle duos in front of Justin Herbert, among other factors, explain why doubt has started to creep in about the situation. It should be a no-brainer and done already, right?
Even so, it still feels like a matter of time, regardless of reason. Slater deserves and likely will be the first $30 million per year tackle, paving the way for running mate Joe Alt in a few years, too, should things keep on as they have so far.
Even if this weren’t a standard Jim Harbaugh run-tough-based team now, the Chargers would be foolish to let such a premium asset slip away, given the state of the position around the league.
