Chargers WR lands brutal outlook that further exposes awful offseason

The Los Angeles Chargers entered the offseason obviously needing help at wide receiver, but inexplicably, they largely ignored the position in free agency and on the trade market.
All the Chargers did in terms of adding veteran help was sign Mike Williams back for his second stint in Los Angeles, even though he hasn't been truly productive since 2022 thanks to a torn ACL he suffered in two years ago.
Well, Williams has begun training camp on the PUP list, and with Tre Harris still not having signed his rookie deal with LA, things have gotten pretty sticky in the Chargers' receiving corps.
To make matters worse, Denny Carter of NBC Sports does not envision Williams contributing all that much in 2025, even if he is able to get healthy.
"I will say that Mike Williams, best-case scenario for 2025, would be the third or fourth option for Justin Herbert," Carter said.
So basically, the one experienced wide out the Bolts have acquired over the past several months may not even be all that relevant this coming season. Got it.
But is anyone actually surprised? Williams caught 21 passes in 18 games between the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers last year. He didn't look remotely like his old self, and while perhaps returning to the Chargers may invigorate him, the fact is that Williams is now 30 years old with a very severe injury in his rearview mirror.
This just further displays how much Los Angeles may have messed things up as far as the wide receiver position is concerned heading into 2025.
