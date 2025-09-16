Chargers QB Justin Herbert uses a little bird to show his disdain for cameras again
Every now and then, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert does something hilarious with the media.
Not one for the spotlight in the slightest, Herbert, for example, once absolutely hated that a camera caught him in the locker room.
And before his team’s Monday Night Football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Herbert tucked a little message into his trot when cameras chronicled his pregame walk:
Call it plausible deniability. Maybe Herbert’s dealing with some soreness or an injury, right? Either way, the camera that caught this footage can’t exactly use said footage again without chopping it up.
Maybe that’s the point. Herbert often messes with Chargers media in low-key ways like this. Nationally, some will undoubtedly tie this to a personality shift after the star quarterback started apparently dating Madison Beer.
Regardless, it’s peak Herbert content and frankly, it’s hard to imagine most quarterbacks doing this before a national game.
