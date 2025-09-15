Chargers make last-second roster moves before MNF kickoff vs. Raiders
The Los Angeles Chargers didn’t just make an emergency update to their injury report before kickoff against the Las Vegas Raiders on the Week 2 edition of Monday Night Football.
No, the Chargers also made a flurry of roster moves to cover gaps on the depth chart.
The Chargers announced the following roster moves:
- Moved LB Denzel Perryman to injured reserve
- Signed long-snapper Rick Lovato to the 53-man roster
- Elevated S Tony Jefferson and LB Kana'i Mauga to the active roster from the practice squad
Perryman’s injury, it seems, is worse than anticipated. Add on Daiyan Henley suddenly being questionable for the game due to an illness and it explains the elevation of Mauga. Jefferson is up with Elijah Molden inactive, with both being standard practice squad elevations.
As for Lovato, long-snapper Josh Harris remains on injured reserve and a tight end has actually been serving as the emergency long-snapper before this promotion to the active roster.
