4 winners & 2 losers from Chargers' Monday Night Football win over Raiders
On a night when Justin Herbert and the offense couldn't do much of anything, the Los Angeles Chargers' defense did everything.
In improving to 2-0 with their second consecutive AFC West victory, the Chargers totally subdued the Las Vegas Raiders in a 20-9 domination. The defenses harassed Raiders' quarterback Geno Smith all night, intercepting him three times, sacking him three more times and limiting him to just 24 completions on 43 attempts.
MORE: Khalil Mack injury update: Latest on Chargers star after gruesome setback vs. Raiders
Through two weeks, the Chargers have one of the stingiest defenses in the NFL. They have allowed just 30 points. Only the Los Angeles Rams (28) and Atlanta Falcons (29) have given up fewer.
The Chargers were never really threatened by the Raiders, despite a lackluster whose first three fourth-quarter possessions resulted in a turnover on downs, a punt and a fumble.
The Chargers also join the Green Bay Packers as the only teams that have not allowed a first-half touchdown this season.
A look at Monday night's biggest winners and losers:
WINNERS
Daiyan Henley - A week after recording a huge Red-Zone sack of Patrick Mahomes in the win over the Kansas City Chiefs, the linebacker put on a show with 10 tackles (two for loss), two passes defensed, an interception and an 11-yard sack of Smith that ended a late fourth-quarter possession.
Tony Jefferson - Elevated from the practice squad just hours earlier to take up the slack of the injured Elijah Molden, the safety knocked down one pass in the end zone and intercepted Smith at the Chargers' 1-yard line.
MORE: Quentin Johnston TD vs. Raiders prompts NSFW reaction from Chargers' social media team
Quentin Johnston - The 2023 first-round draft pick is starting to pay dividends. After catching two touchdowns in Week 1, he grabbed a gorgeous 60-yard bomb from Herbert to push the Chargers' lead to 17-6.
Jesse Minter - The defensive coordinator's unit dominated this game. The Chargers intercepted Smith three times, held rookie running back Ashton Jeanty to 44 yards on 14 touches, and gave up only a field goal at the end of a Las Vegas fourth-quarter drive that took 19 plays.
LOSERS
Khalil Mack - After losing a key offensive player during training camp in Rashawn Slater, the Chargers lost their 34-year-old defensive leader to a gruesome left elbow injury at the end of the first quarter. Mack watched the second half in street clothes with his arm in a sling on the sideline.
Short-yardage offense - Jim Harbaugh prides himself on a power running game that can melt away late possessions and control the clock. But rookie Omarion Hampton was stuffed three times from inside the 10 in the third quarter, and on a late 4th-and- 1 at midfield the Chargers got too cute and receiver Derius Davis fumbled on an end around for a loss.
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Quentin Johnston TD vs. Raiders prompts NSFW reaction from Chargers' social media team
Chargers QB Justin Herbert uses a little bird to show his disdain for cameras again
Chargers make last-second roster moves before MNF kickoff vs. Raiders