Chargers' Justin Herbert causes 'international incident', vaults into Top 10 QB rankings
Justin Herbert beat Patrick Mahomes. In doing so, he jumped into The Top 10 NFL quarterbacks.
At least that's according to The Athletic, who this week vaulted the Los Angeles Chargers from No. 13 to No. 9 in its latest quarterback rankings. Writes NFL reporter Jeff Howe of the upset last Friday night in Brazil:
"Justin Herbert caused an international incident."
Herbert delivered a signature performance in beating Mahomes and the Chiefs in the early-season AFC West showdown. He threw for 318 yards and three touchdowns. Didn't commit a turnover. And he sealed the victory with a 19-yard scramble on 3rd-and-11.
Perhaps most importantly, he cemented the trust of head coach Jim Harbaugh. On two fourth-quarter possessions trying to hold onto the lead, Harbaugh had Herbert drop back to pass when all the world thought the run-first, conservative coach would play it safe and run the ball.
Herbert responded by leading the Chargers on a touchdown drive capped by a scoring pass to Quentin Johnston and then securing the win with his scramble.
The Athletic's Top 5 remained the same although with a bit of shuffing: 1. Josh Allen, 2. Lamar Jackson, 3. Patrick Mahomes, 4. Joe Burrow, 5. Jayden Daniels. While Herbert made the biggest move, the largest slide was by Russell Wilson after not a producing a touchdown for the New York Giants in their loss at Washington.
