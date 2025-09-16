Quentin Johnston TD vs. Raiders prompts NSFW reaction from Chargers' social media team
The Los Angeles Chargers may have lost defensive leader Khalil Mack in Monday night's first half against the Las Vegas Raiders. But a star is continuing to be born in receiver Quentin Johnston.
MORE: Khalil Mack injury update: Latest on Chargers star after gruesome setback vs. Raiders
On the heels of catching two touchdowns in the Week 1 upset of the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil, the 21st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft is having another impactful game. Late in the second quarter the former TCU speedster got behind two Raiders' defenders and caught a gorgeous bomb from quarterback Justin Herbert.
Herbert launched the ball 55 yards in the air, hitting a wide-open Johnston in stride at Las Vegas' 15-yard line for the touchdown.
The play not only gave the Chargers a 17-6 lead on their AFC West rival, it prompted a hilarious reaction from the Chargers' always entertaining social media team. Wrote the Chargers account on X/Twitter:
MORE: Chargers make last-second roster moves before MNF kickoff vs. Raiders
"hoooooooollllyyyy sh*t"
Johnston is the first Chargers' player with three receiving touchdowns in the team's first two games of a season since Hall of Famer Antonio Gates in 2014.
MORE: Chargers QB Justin Herbert uses a little bird to show his disdain for cameras again
After a slow start, Herbert completed eight of his last nine passes including the score to Johnston and another touchdown to veteran Keenan Allen. Herbert has five touchdowns without an interception through six quarters this season.
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers vs. Raiders gets a weird prediction from Jon Gruden
Why Najee Harris could cut into Omarion Hampton's workload against Raiders
Chargers' Daiyan Henley could miss tonight's game against Raiders
Chargers fan hilariously trolls Taylor Swift and Chiefs with GoFundMe for Teair Tart
Chargers get some bad news on injury report before Week 2 vs. Raiders