Charger Report

Quentin Johnston TD vs. Raiders prompts NSFW reaction from Chargers' social media team

The Los Angeles Chargers' social media team had a hilarious reaction to Quentiin Johnston's 60-yard touchdown catch.

Richie Whitt

Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) catches the ball against the Raiders in 2024
Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) catches the ball against the Raiders in 2024 / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers may have lost defensive leader Khalil Mack in Monday night's first half against the Las Vegas Raiders. But a star is continuing to be born in receiver Quentin Johnston.

MORE: Khalil Mack injury update: Latest on Chargers star after gruesome setback vs. Raiders

On the heels of catching two touchdowns in the Week 1 upset of the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil, the 21st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft is having another impactful game. Late in the second quarter the former TCU speedster got behind two Raiders' defenders and caught a gorgeous bomb from quarterback Justin Herbert.

Herbert launched the ball 55 yards in the air, hitting a wide-open Johnston in stride at Las Vegas' 15-yard line for the touchdown.

The play not only gave the Chargers a 17-6 lead on their AFC West rival, it prompted a hilarious reaction from the Chargers' always entertaining social media team. Wrote the Chargers account on X/Twitter:

MORE: Chargers make last-second roster moves before MNF kickoff vs. Raiders

"hoooooooollllyyyy sh*t"

Johnston is the first Chargers' player with three receiving touchdowns in the team's first two games of a season since Hall of Famer Antonio Gates in 2014.

MORE: Chargers QB Justin Herbert uses a little bird to show his disdain for cameras again

After a slow start, Herbert completed eight of his last nine passes including the score to Johnston and another touchdown to veteran Keenan Allen. Herbert has five touchdowns without an interception through six quarters this season.

Raiders running back Zamir White (3) is tackled by Chargers linebacker Caleb Murphy (50) at Allegiant Stadium
Raiders running back Zamir White (3) is tackled by Chargers linebacker Caleb Murphy (50) at Allegiant Stadium / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

﻿Chargers vs. Raiders gets a weird prediction from Jon Gruden﻿

﻿Why Najee Harris could cut into Omarion Hampton's workload against Raiders﻿

﻿Chargers' Daiyan Henley could miss tonight's game against Raiders﻿

﻿Chargers fan hilariously trolls Taylor Swift and Chiefs with GoFundMe for Teair Tart﻿

﻿Chargers get some bad news on injury report before Week 2 vs. Raiders﻿

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News