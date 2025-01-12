Justin Herbert joins Josh Allen, others in putting up stinkers vs. Texans
The Los Angeles Chargers saw their season end on Saturday after a deflating 32-12 loss to the Houston Texans. One thing stood out: Justin Herbert just wasn't himself at all. After throwing just three interceptions all season, he ended up with four against the Texans alone.
It was a nightmare scenario for the Chargers star quarterback, as he's now 0-2 in playoff games, not being able to escape the Wild Card round. Herbert ended the day going 14/32 with 242 yards and one touchdown to four interceptions. An uncharacteristic day for Herbert, but the blame goes around. Will Dissly had two costly drops, one landing in the hands of a Texans defender that was returned for six the other day. The offensive line also did Herbert no favors, as he was under constant pressure all day.
The Texans defense made Herbert look bad, but it isn't the first time this season they successfully threw top quarterbacks off of their games.
This certainly doesn't minimize just how bad Herbert looked, but it looks like the Texans defense may just be that good. The one name that stands out the most is Josh Allen, who's been in MVP conversations all season. However, Allen had a horrid game back in Week 5 against the same Texans defense.
Allen went 9/30 with 131 yards and one touchdown as the Bills lost 23-20. Herbert's four INT game is certainly worse, but at least he wasn't the only victim of Houston's strong defense this season.
