Ezekiel Elliott’s Los Angeles Chargers debut hits a snag
It appears hyped running back Ezekiel Elliott won’t make his Los Angeles Chargers debut during the NFL playoff game against the Houston Texans this weekend.
Elliott, signed to the practice squad and with a simple message received from Jim Harbaugh and Justin Herbert, was not the running back elevated for the playoff game during the team’s roster moves.
Instead, the Chargers elevated safety Eddie Jackson and running back Jaret Patterson from the practice squad to the active roster for the playoff game.
Patterson, 26, went undrafted in 2021 and joined the Chargers for a second time since his pro arrival last January, getting waived in August and joining the practice squad.
Elliott always had an uphill climb to being active for a playoff game just days after joining the Chargers via free agency. If Gus Edwards didn’t get off the injury report, perhaps things would have played out differently for the veteran.
Should the Chargers beat the Texans and advance in the playoffs, Elliott should have a better chance at joining the active roster for the next postseason game.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Footage of Tyreek Hill quitting on Dolphins emerges, should have Chargers staying away
Former Chargers GM already fired by rival Raiders
Chargers vs. Texans: NFL playoff referee details
Chargers tabbed as shocking trade destination for Jets superstar
Jim Harbaugh, Justin Herbert send telling message to Ezekiel Elliott after RB’s arrival
Chargers' surprise release before playoffs could hint at bigger things coming