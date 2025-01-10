Charger Report

Ezekiel Elliott’s Los Angeles Chargers debut hits a snag

Chris Roling

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

It appears hyped running back Ezekiel Elliott won’t make his Los Angeles Chargers debut during the NFL playoff game against the Houston Texans this weekend. 

Elliott, signed to the practice squad and with a simple message received from Jim Harbaugh and Justin Herbert, was not the running back elevated for the playoff game during the team’s roster moves

Instead, the Chargers elevated safety Eddie Jackson and running back Jaret Patterson from the practice squad to the active roster for the playoff game. 

Patterson, 26, went undrafted in 2021 and joined the Chargers for a second time since his pro arrival last January, getting waived in August and joining the practice squad.

Elliott always had an uphill climb to being active for a playoff game just days after joining the Chargers via free agency. If Gus Edwards didn’t get off the injury report, perhaps things would have played out differently for the veteran. 

Should the Chargers beat the Texans and advance in the playoffs, Elliott should have a better chance at joining the active roster for the next postseason game.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Ezekiel Elliott
Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Footage of Tyreek Hill quitting on Dolphins emerges, should have Chargers staying away

Former Chargers GM already fired by rival Raiders

Chargers vs. Texans: NFL playoff referee details

Chargers tabbed as shocking trade destination for Jets superstar

Jim Harbaugh, Justin Herbert send telling message to Ezekiel Elliott after RB’s arrival

Chargers' surprise release before playoffs could hint at bigger things coming

Published
Chris Roling
CHRIS ROLING

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News