Chargers robbed on overturned Derwin James interception vs. Texans
Los Angeles Chargers star and leader Derwin James went up and grabbed a critical interception in the endzone during the third quarter of his team’s playoff game against the Houston Texans.
With his team down 10-6, James soared and did exactly what he was supposed to do, making a game-changing play.
Then, officials overruled the interception upon review.
After the review, officials ruled that James’ catch didn’t “survive the ground” as he fell, which the CBS broadcast’s rules analyst agreed with when asked.
Luckily for the Chargers, a personal foul on Texans running back Joe Mixon still applied to the play, making it a second-and-30 attempt when the Charger's defense took the field again. That drive eventually fizzled and was only a three-point swing after Houston settled for a field goal to make it 13-6.
