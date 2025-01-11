Looking back on Los Angeles Chargers' last postseason win
The Los Angeles Chargers are set to take on the Houston Texans this Saturday in the opening game of wild-card weekend.
Many didn't expect the Chargers to be in a place to be a postseason threat, as the franchise is in the first season of head coach Jim Harbaugh's tenure.
However, Harbaugh has been a proven winner everywhere he has been, Los Angeles being no different.
The next step for this team is to win a postseason game. Something they haven't done since the 2018-19 season.
Let's take a look back at the Chargers wild-card win over the Baltimore Ravens in 2019.
The Phillip Rivers era already seems like a lifetime ago. But in January of 2019, the gunslinger was still leading the Chargers.
In his final playoff victory, Rivers led the Chargers over the Ravens 26-23. It may have been Rivers' final postseason win. However, the quarterback should thank kicker Michael Badgley for the win.
Badgley made five field goals in a game where Rivers didn't toss a single touchdown pass.
The world is a lot different place since the Chargers last postseason. However, the mission is the same. Just win, baby.
