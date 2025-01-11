Charger Report

Looking back on Los Angeles Chargers' last postseason win

The Los Angeles Chargers have a date with the Houston Texans in the NFL wild-card this Saturday. However, when was the last time the franchise has seen success in the postseason?

Tyler Reed

The Los Angeles Chargers are set to take on the Houston Texans this Saturday in the opening game of wild-card weekend.

Many didn't expect the Chargers to be in a place to be a postseason threat, as the franchise is in the first season of head coach Jim Harbaugh's tenure.

However, Harbaugh has been a proven winner everywhere he has been, Los Angeles being no different.

Melvin Gordo
The next step for this team is to win a postseason game. Something they haven't done since the 2018-19 season.

Let's take a look back at the Chargers wild-card win over the Baltimore Ravens in 2019.

The Phillip Rivers era already seems like a lifetime ago. But in January of 2019, the gunslinger was still leading the Chargers.

In his final playoff victory, Rivers led the Chargers over the Ravens 26-23. It may have been Rivers' final postseason win. However, the quarterback should thank kicker Michael Badgley for the win.

Michael Badgle
Badgley made five field goals in a game where Rivers didn't toss a single touchdown pass.

The world is a lot different place since the Chargers last postseason. However, the mission is the same. Just win, baby.

