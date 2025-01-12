Chargers kicker forgets the rules in brutal blunder vs Texans
I'm not sure things can get much worse for the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round against the Houston Texans.
If it's not Justin Herbert equaling his entire regular-season total with three interceptions, it's kicker Cameron Dicker forgetting the rules on an extra point.
After a huge Ladd McConkey touchdown that could have changed the momentum of the game, Dicker lined up for an extra point. Well, the point after attempt was blocked, and for some reason, Dicker batted the ball down.
The result? The Texans taking the ball back for a score, which essentially goes in the books as a two-point conversion. Suddenly, the Chargers were down 25-12.
It's hard to imagine exactly what Dicker was thinking in this instance.
Maybe he just didn't want to catch the ball and take a massive hit from the Texans' defense? Or maybe he just had a complete brain freeze?
Whatever the case may be, it seems obvious that Dicker did not know the rules, or he did and he just made probably the worst decision of his NFL career.
Dicker was actually incredible during the regular season, going 39-for-42 on field goals and converting on 33 of his 36 extra-point attempts. He also made a couple of field goals in the first half to give Los Angeles a 6-0 lead over Houston.
And to be fair, the Chargers have been terrible as a whole on Saturday. But perhaps the lasting image of this game will be Dicker doing whatever the heck he was trying to do on that PAT.
