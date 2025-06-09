Chargers' Justin Herbert shows off impressive swing in charity golf event
Golf has become a popular offseason hobby taken up by plenty of former and current NFL players. Whether it's for recreation or charity, players are almost always found on a golf course at some point during the offseason. Justin Herbert is the latest to hit the green, taking part in AmFam Celebrity Golf Tournament in Madison, Wisconsin.
Herbert, who teamed up with Hall of Fame safety Charles Woodson, faced off against Andy North and soccer star Mia Hamm. Herbert had this to say about staying level-headed during golf: “You can’t let a shot into the bunker or into the rough affect your next one.” The Herbert-Woodson tandem unfortunately came up short in the match, as North and Hamm's squad came out on top with their $25,000 prize money donated to the American Family Children’s Hospital.
The people over at the AmFam Championship didn't forget about Herbert leading the Oregon Ducks to a narrow victory over the Wisconsin Badgers in the 2020 Rose Bowl. Herbert dove a little bit into the game, even apologizing to the Badgers fans in attendance.
"We've got so much respect for those Wisconsin Badgers and know how good they are. All the guys that played on the team, it was just a cool experience, you know, under the lights in the Rose Bowl. It's what you always dreamed of growing up. Especially growing up in Eugene, Oregon, and being a Duck fan, for me it didn't get any better than that. I'm sorry."
The Los Angeles Chargers' star quarterback doing good things on and off the field.
