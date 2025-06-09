Charger Report

Chargers' Justin Herbert shows off impressive swing in charity golf event

The Chargers' star quarterback had a blast playing golf with a Hall of Famer over the weekend.

Andrew Parsaud

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Golf has become a popular offseason hobby taken up by plenty of former and current NFL players. Whether it's for recreation or charity, players are almost always found on a golf course at some point during the offseason. Justin Herbert is the latest to hit the green, taking part in AmFam Celebrity Golf Tournament in Madison, Wisconsin.


RELATED: Chargers hosting training camp practices in San Diego ripped by local anchor

Herbert, who teamed up with Hall of Fame safety Charles Woodson, faced off against Andy North and soccer star Mia Hamm. Herbert had this to say about staying level-headed during golf: “You can’t let a shot into the bunker or into the rough affect your next one.” The Herbert-Woodson tandem unfortunately came up short in the match, as North and Hamm's squad came out on top with their $25,000 prize money donated to the American Family Children’s Hospital.

The people over at the AmFam Championship didn't forget about Herbert leading the Oregon Ducks to a narrow victory over the Wisconsin Badgers in the 2020 Rose Bowl. Herbert dove a little bit into the game, even apologizing to the Badgers fans in attendance.

"We've got so much respect for those Wisconsin Badgers and know how good they are. All the guys that played on the team, it was just a cool experience, you know, under the lights in the Rose Bowl. It's what you always dreamed of growing up. Especially growing up in Eugene, Oregon, and being a Duck fan, for me it didn't get any better than that. I'm sorry."

The Los Angeles Chargers' star quarterback doing good things on and off the field.

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers disqualified from Terry McLaurin trade buzz for two major reasons

Former Chargers GM revealed team had Justin Herbert ranked over Kyler Murray in 2019

Chargers trade proposal adds playmaking tight end coming off 800-yard season

Chargers QB Justin Herbert goes viral at golf tournament for funny reason

Cowboys legend hilariously roasts Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh

RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers linked to disgruntled Buffalo Bills RB in blockbuster trade idea

Published
Andrew Parsaud
ANDREW PARSAUD

Proud graduate of Penn State University with a bachelor’s in Digital Media & Journalism. Passionate New York Giants fan, including creator and owner of of Gmen Galaxy on Instagram with over 75 thousand followers. Creating content for Advance Local and On SI. My focus is on social media, content creation, sports news writing, and updating fans on trending news in the NFL.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News