Chargers hosting training camp practices in San Diego ripped by local anchor
The Los Angeles Chargers were inevitably going to catch some criticism in the wake of announcing a few training camp practices would happen in San Diego this summer.
Those Chargers announced that two special training camp practices will take place at University of San Diego, where head coach Jim Hartbaugh started his head coaching career in the FCS before the memorable jump to Stanford.
While a nice gesture, the whole pesky relocation thing sort of still hangs over San Diego in a big way, even if local programming does still carry the team’s games on television.
Speaking of television, 10News’ Kimberly Hunt dropped some shade in the Chargers’ direction for their brief visit: “A whole two days? All right. They wouldn’t want to push it.”
Harsh or fair? The Chargers certainly still have some fans in the area, and if there’s anyone to help smooth things over from a public perception standpoint, it’s almost certainly Harbaugh.
Los Angeles did hold one practice in San Diego last summer, too at Camp Pendleton.
But again, the Chargers weren’t going to go through with this without suffering at least a few burns along the way:
