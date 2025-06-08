Los Angeles Chargers linked to disgruntled Buffalo Bills RB in blockbuster trade idea
The Los Angeles Chargers have two running backs capable of carrying the load.
Najee Harris might not be a superstar, but their free agent addition has run for at least 1,000 yards in each of his first four seasons. He's joined by first-round pick Omarion Hampton, who is expected to be the team's No. 1 back of the future.
MORE: Quentin Johnston looking to take next step in Chargers tenure
That's why it's a bit head-scratching to see the Chargers listed as a trade destination for Buffalo Bills running back James Cook.
Currently, Cook is seeking a new contract with Buffalo, but they haven't budged. Reports indicate he's become "disconnected" from the franchise, which has the rumor mill heating up once again. Pro Football Network's Hayden Victoria discussed potential landing spots, saying the Chargers make sense due to head coach Jim Harbaugh's desire to run the ball.
"The Los Angeles Chargers, under new head coach Jim Harbaugh, are expected to take a more physical, run-heavy approach. Los Angeles drafted Omarion Hampton in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft, but Cook’s mix of power and receiving skills fits the style Harbaugh wants in the offense."
"With Justin Herbert under center and a rebuilt offensive line, the potential duo would have the opportunity to anchor a ground game in a division that features some of the NFL’s toughest defenses."
While Victoria is accurate in saying Harbaugh wants to dominate the ground game, this move doesn't make a lot of sense for them. If L.A. wants to go for a blockbuster trade, adding another wide receiver would make more sense than adding to one of their biggest strengths.
