Former NFL QB says Justin Herbert 'is starting to wake up' in Jim Harbaugh's offense
The Los Angeles Chargers, fueled by some late-game heroics by a gutsy showing from Justin Herbert, all but punched a playoff spot with the Thursday Night Football win over the Denver Broncos.
Rightfully so, it’s Herbert getting much of the praise for his heroics as he battles injuries.
Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III was one of the most prominent voices after the Week 16 win, writing on social media that Herbert is slowly starting to blossom in the Jim Harbaugh-Greg Roman offense.
“Justin Herbert is starting to wake up in this Jim Harbaugh/Greg Roman offense,” RGIII wrote. “All year they have asked very little of him. When his team needed him to put on the cape tonight, HE DID. Running the ball, making DYNAMIC off schedule plays and leading his team to a comeback victory.”
There is a combination of things going into Herbert’s play. It’s not like he’s been bad this season, especially when there’s so little on the roster for him to work with at wideout and tight end. Roman himself has tweaked the offense, too.
If the Chargers want to make some noise in the playoffs (they can clinch a berth while resting this Sunday), Herbert will need to put on the cape again while nursing an ankle injury, making those off-script plays that keep drives alive.
