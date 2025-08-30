Chargers’ Justin Herbert, unexpected player make ‘most influential’ NFL season list
One could argue the list of important Los Angeles Chargers players in 2025 starts and ends with quarterback Justin Herbert.
Fair enough, though how the Chargers have scrambled for help in the wake of the injury to Rashawn Slater suggests there are plenty of other critical members of the roster to know going into the regular season.
For starters, though, Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame says Herbert is the 23rd (out of 60 leaguewide) most influential person of the upcoming season.
The only other Chargers player to make the list? Second-round rookie Tre Harris at No. 52:
“If the Chargers are going to finally win a playoff game with Justin Herbert, they need more from their receivers. After seeing veteran Mike Williams retire and Joshua Palmer leave in free agency, Los Angeles desperately needs Harris to contribute heavily alongside Ladd McConkey and veteran Keenan Allen. A second-round pick from Ole Miss, Harris caught 60 passes for 1,030 yards in eight games for the Rebels in 2024. The Chargers would love similar numbers across a full season.”
It’s an interesting pick, as Harris is a breakout candidate. But he also has to break onto the field at all, considering Keenan Allen should get plenty of run with Ladd McConkey and former first-rounder Quentin Johnston remains in the mix. Rookie KeAndre Lambert-Smith just had a breakout summer, too.
When it comes to influential Chargers players, guys like offensive linemen Joe Alt, Mekhi Becton, Derwin James and Khalil Mack will have a big say in how the season unfolds, too.
