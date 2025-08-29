Chargers make roster moves ahead of Week 1, attacking roster's biggest problem
The roster shuffle continues for the Los Angeles Chargers.
Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers already made a notable trade at final cuts to acquire help along Justin Herbert’s offensive line.
After forming that initial 53-man roster, the Chargers then rounded up a 17-player practice squad, even exercising a roster exemption to use that one extra spot.
Now, the Chargers have shuffled up that practice squad just a hair, too. The Chargers announced signing offensive tackle David Sharpe and in a corresponding move released cornerback Harrison Hand from the practice squad.
These moves come on the heels of the revelation that the Chargers attempted to claim an offensive lineman on the waiver wire, only to have the Dallas Cowboys step in front of them for the steal.
Sharpe, then, returns as emergency depth for the team at a critical spot as the team boasts needs across the entire unit in the wake of Rashawn Slater’s injury and only keeping eight overall linemen on the initial 53 roster.
This move won’t stop the Chargers from adding yet more help to the offensive trenches if something worthwhile becomes available, but for now, that should wrap up the expected moves at the unit ahead of Week 1.
