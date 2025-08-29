Jim Harbaugh overly hyped for recent Chargers trade
The Los Angeles Chargers have perhaps the most interesting head coach in the league. Jim Harbaugh is known for his unorthodox way of getting his players to buy in to the program. What other coach slaps his quarterback's shoulder pads as hard as possible before the start of games?
Harbaugh is unique and the Chargers know that. Heading into year two, expectations are as high as ever for the Bolts, coming off of an 11-win season. There's urgency, however, to finally notch a playoff victory. Their last two trips to the postseason have been uneventful, a 2022 comeback loss to the Jaguars then last year's beatdown at the hands of the Texans.
The Chargers are close to beginning their quest to complete that task. The 53-man roster is set and they're one week away from the season opener.
Harbaugh was particularly excited about one move the Chargers made following cutdown day, but one fans may not be expecting. The Bolts traded a 2027 conditional seventh-round pick to the Texans in exchange for tackle Austin Deculus.
"I think making that trade was really good. I feel like he really fits our scheme," Harbaugh said about Deculus. "Big, tough, physical, tough guy. Practice squad, opportunity squad, we got a few offensive linemen there that we really like and trust."
Deculus has 13 regular season games under his belt and two playoff appearances last season with the Texans. The former 2022 sixth-round pick will start on the Chargers' practice squad. With Rashawn Slater out for the season and the tackle position iffy outside of Joe Alt, it's worth keeping a name like Deculus stashed away for now. The Chargers clearly saw something they liked by trading for him.
It's cool to see how excited Harbaugh is over a practice squad addition.
