Chargers' former first-round pick listed as team's top trade asset before NFL draft
The Los Angeles Chargers have a few interesting trade candidates on the roster ahead of the NFL draft.
Jim Harbaugh and others, though, shut down one by suggesting Trey Pipkins will be back competing along the offensive line.
But it’s open season on other possible Chargers trade candidates. A good example right now is Fox Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano listing Chargers wideout Quentin Johnston as the team’s top trade asset:
“It's really hard to justify giving up on this first-round pick, even if he hasn't played up to that level just yet. He's still only 23 and he's 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, so there's real hope that there's a lot of upside left for a player who topped out at 55 catches, 711 yards and 8 touchdowns last year. But remember, he wasn't drafted by the current Chargers regime. They also just brought back Mike Williams (6-4, 218) to fill the big receiver role, and they clearly trust Ladd McConkey, last year's rookie sensation, more. If Jim Harbaugh is ready to move on, surely someone will see his size and skill and be willing to make a big bet on his potential.”
Entering the draft, the Chargers technically haven’t found a reliable third to run with Ladd McConkey and Mike Williams. Tight end remains a major need, too.
That could still end up being Johnston, who currently has two years left on his rookie deal through the 2026 season.
But the results so far haven’t been encouraging. While Johnston caught a career-high eight touchdown passes last year, he’s had ill-timed drop issues and to date has brought in just 93 of 158 targets. His route tree hasn’t seemed to get more diverse just yet, either.
The Chargers could end up hoping a Year 3 leap happens for Johnston while they also bring on someone else to compete for that No. 3 spot – whether that’s Keenan Allen returning or a rookie.
After seeing the rest of the wideout room implode while a rookie McConkey carried the load, though, the Chargers aren’t likely to go in without a backup plan and might consider listening to offers, too.
