Chargers key offseason takeaway so far? Justin Herbert's offense is much better
The main objective for the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason was centered around their offensive skill positions. Last year, they were fortunate to hit big on Ladd McConkey, who exploded for over 1,000 yards as a rookie and became Justin Herbert's go-to target immediately.
McConkey would end up being the Bolts' only consistent contributor on offense. In their Wild Card beatdown, McConkey went off for 197 yards and one touchdown. The next leading receiver would be Will Dissly with 16 yards on the day. It was a painful end to an obvious problem: the Chargers needed more playmakers around Herbert.
The front office got to work and upgraded the offense over the last several months. In free agency, Najee Harris and Mike Williams were added, along with Tyler Conklin. The draft was even more exciting, as the Bolts selected Omarion Hampton, Tre Harris and Oronde Gadsden II to bolster their arsenal even more.
The team is currently away for a few weeks before training camp. OTAs and minicamp gave reporters plenty of observations about this Chargers roster. Daniel Popper of the Athletic made it clear: the Chargers offense will be better than last year.
"The improvement was evident during spring practices. In particular, the Chargers have options who can attack vertically from various alignments, which opens up short and intermediate areas for McConkey. Rookie receiver Tre’ Harris made plays outside the numbers in contested-catch situations. Rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden was a threat down the seam and on big, sweeping over routes. The Chargers’ passing game felt stunted at times last year because it lacked vertical threats. That will not be the case this year."
This should be exciting news for any Chargers fan to hear.
