Chargers' Khalil Mack updates injury status for Week 10
Los Angeles Chargers superstar Khalil Mack gave fans a brief scare near the end of Sunday’s big win over the Cleveland Browns.
Mack, closing out a dominant performance, limped off the field and was seen on the sidelines doing the same while trying to stretch.
Naturally, that led to questions from reporters after the 27-10 triumph.
"I'll be good, man,” Mack said, according to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper. “Just a couple little grabs. I'll be all right. A couple needles and I'll be on my way. I'll be ready next week."
Good news, it seems. Mack was a huge part of the Chargers defense generating six sacks of Jameis Winston and picking off three passes. And Jim Harbaugh’s defense can’t really afford to lose its premier piece with Joey Bosa still on a pitch count while working his way back from the nagging hip injury.
The Chargers play again in Week 10, hosting the Tennessee Titans on a late-afternoon kickoff, so Mack has some time to get right. But his name will be one to scan for on what have been very long injury reports for the Chargers so far this season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers NFL trade deadline rumor tracker: Latest reports and updates
Chargers proposed trade sends former No. 2 pick to Jim Harbaugh
Chargers injury news immediately after win vs. Browns
Injured Chargers defender spotted in boot after win vs. Browns
Chargers shouldn’t let Browns fool them – buying at trade deadline is a must