Ladd McConkey puts exclamation point on debut season
It was a disappointing showing from the Los Angeles Chargers in their 32-12 loss against the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round. After an early 6-0 lead, the Chargers couldn't punch it into the endzone until the fourth quarter, courtesy of Ladd McConkey.
The offensive line was horrid, Justin Herbert threw four interceptions and drop problems plagued Chargers playmakers. However, McConkey was the lone bright spot in what was a gloomy day for the Bolts. The second round rookie out of Georgia had a stellar regular season, catching 82 passes for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns.
It was McConkey who would own the bulk of the Chargers' offensive yards against the Texans. Out of Herbert's 242 passing yards, 197 went to McConkey. The Chargers' electric rookie ended the day with nine catches for 197 yards and the aforementioned touchdown. The catch and run from McConkey was incredible, as he battled double coverage to high point the football then break away from Texans defenders for an 86 yard score.
The Chargers will head into the offseason looking for a complement to their new star player. McConkey carried heavily all season, it's time he receives some help in 2025 and beyond.
