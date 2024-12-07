Chargers WR Ladd McConkey opens up about injury, Week 14 vs. Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers wideout Ladd McConkey is questionable for his team’s Week 14 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
McConkey is battling two different injuries, yet has said that he’s going to do everything he can do be on the field for the critical AFC West matchup.
"Shoot, if I can play, I'm gonna play,” McConkey said, according to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper. “At the end of the day, I'm gonna do whatever I need to do to get out there."
McConkey has shoulder and knee injuries limiting him right now. Both don’t sound like long-term concerns by any means, but there’s an element of risk involved in playing through the issues.
The Chargers could desperately use McConkey given his sheer dominance compared to the rest of the wideout depth chart right now. They also need a win to keep a strong hold on the top wild-card spot.
Hence, McConkey being this adamant about doing everything he can to be ready, especially with an extra day of prep before a Monday night game.
