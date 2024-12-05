Ladd McConkey injury update: Latest news on Los Angeles Chargers WR for Week 14
Los Angeles Chargers rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey continues to battle multiple injuries ahead of his team’s Week 14 showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.
McConkey dominated as the team’s top receiver during last week’s win over the Atlanta Falcons but left late with a knee injury. Reports have painted his status in a bad light.
Here’s a look at a list of running McConkey injury updates before kickoff on Sunday night.
Ladd McConkey injury update
- The Chargers listed McConkey as limited on the first injury report of the week. That was actually better than anticipated based on reporting from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, which classified McConkey as a question mark due to shoulder and knee injuries.
The path so far…
From the sounds of it, McConkey has been playing through the shoulder injury for a while. The knee injury is a new setback. And while neither sounds season-threatening, they’re enough to knock him out of practice and potentially limit his snaps.
What it means…
The Chargers are having a brutal time getting anyone to step up at wideout. Quentin Johnston has flashed at times, but just had another serious case of drops. Head coach Jim Harbaugh has made it clear that DJ Chark hasn’t earned snaps yet, either. If McConkey has to miss time, Joshua Palmer and even Jalen Reagor would be first in line for more work.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
DJ Chark is turning into a huge bust for the Chargers
Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh accused of breaking Ohio State’s Ryan Day
Chargers urged to use Gus Edwards and Kimani Vidal more
Skip Bayless starts the Jim Harbaugh Coach of the Year campaign