These aren’t the same Chargers the Chiefs beat in Week 4
When the Los Angeles Chargers take on the Kansas City Chiefs on the Week 14 edition of Sunday Night Football, they won’t be the same team that lost the first matchup in 17-10 fashion back in Week 4.
And that’s putting it lightly.
That version of the Chargers entered the game against the Chiefs at 2-1, still trying to figure things out. A new roster constructed by general manager Joe Hortiz within new head coach Jim Harbaugh’s systems was in the early stages of the process. The team feasted on wins over bad Las Vegas and Carolina teams before struggling against Pittsburgh, a team that is now 9-3.
Back in Week 4, the Chargers also missed the following players during the game against the Chiefs:
- DB Derwin James Jr. (suspension)
- Edge Joey Bosa (injury)
- OT Joe Alt (injury)
- OT Rashawn Slater (injury)
As if that weren’t bad enough, quarterback Justin Herbert was playing through an ankle injury.
Since a timely Week 5 bye right after that first loss to the Chiefs, the Chargers have healed up and gone 6-2 since. Herbert is playing strong ball, Bosa is back to an efficient snap count, Slater continues to be one of the best tackles in the league and Alt, the rookie, also happens to qualify as the same.
Now, the Chargers have a chance on Sunday night to show they are a different team ready to step into true contender status.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers look good for not trading for Diontae Johnson
Superstar QB admits Chargers' Derwin James is NFL's hardest hitter
Chargers hosted 2 players on workouts, signed one before Week 14
Chargers get Justin Herbert multiple weapons in new 3-round mock draft
Ladd McConkey's multiple injuries puts his status in doubt vs. Chiefs