Chargers' star Khalil Mack honored next to T.J. Watt in this distinct ranking
Some things get better with age, right? The same can be said for Khalil Mack, as the 34-year-old pass rusher is still going strong with the Los Angeles Chargers. Mack has always been a solid player, dating back to his time with the Raiders as a rookie in 2014.
He's also been with the Bears and of course, now, the Chargers. However, Mack's production never dipped despite his different destinations. After cutting ties with longtime pass rusher Joey Bosa, many didn't think the Chargers would be able to even retain Mack for another season. The two sides eventually reached an agreement on a one year, $18 million deal.
RELATED: Insider officially slams door on Chargers' pie-in-the-sky trade target
Despite his age, Mack was listed as one of the top pass rushers available in free agency. Now back with the Bolts for 2025, he's expected to carry the load once again, this time without Bosa on the other side.
Pro Football Focus listed Mack as one of the best defensive linemen over 30 years old, joining the likes of T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward and Chris Jones.
RELATED: Chargers reuniting with Keenan Allen again floated for Jim Harbaugh, LA
Mack isn't the oldest on the list, as Heyward is 36 years old to his 34. This is still quite the honor, as Mack's production still warrants special attention from opposing offenses. Heading into his twelfth season, the Bolts are hoping he can continue to make these lists in the future.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers urged to make final offseason move they should have already done
Chargers NOT listed as potential Jalen Ramsey landing spot
Los Angeles Chargers' Golf Invitational featuring Jim Harbaugh details released
Chargers draft pick mistakenly given Rams hat in behind-the-scenes draft footage
Chargers' rookie runner will make impact on team and opposing defenses