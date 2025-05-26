Chargers’ first priority in 2025 is to end losing ways vs. rival Chiefs
In 2013, the then-San Diego Chargers swept the Kansas City Chiefs. That’s significant because that was the first season the latter was under the command of head coach Andy Reid. The Chiefs began 9-0 that season, but dropped five of their final seven games, and then squandered a 38-10 third-quarter lead in a 45-44 playoff loss to the Colts at Indianapolis.
It’s also the last time the Bolts swept the longtime divisional rivalry. In fact, the Chargers have been paying for it ever since. Dating back to 2014, Kansas City owns an incredible 18-3 edge in the last 21 meetings, and have currently reeled off seven straight victories.
The 2025 regular season is roughly 100 days away. The defendng Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys in the traditional Thursday night opener. On Friday night at Sao Paolo, Brazil, the Chargers will “host” the reigning AFC champions, looking to end their current losing streak vs. Reid’s club.
A closer look at those consecutive losses shows that the Bolts have had their share of “close, but no cigar” setbacks. Six of the seven defeats have been by seven points or less, four of those decided by three or fewer points. In 2024, there was a 17-10 setback in Week 4 at SoFi Stadium after Harbaugh’s club owned a 10-0 first-quarter lead. In Week 14 on a Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium, the Chargers fell on the final play of the game, 19-17, as Chiefs’ kicker Matthew Wright connected on a 31-yard field goal as time expired.
That seven-game skid includes a 13-12 loss in Week 18 of 2023 at SoFi Stadium when Patrick Mahomes sat out and Blaine Gabbert was Reid’s starter. Speaking of the three-time Super Bowl MVP, he’s thrown for a combined 1,853 yards and 14 scores (3 interceptions) in his six appearances during this stretch. Mahomes has completed 67.0 percent of his passes in the six starts, been sacked only 10 times (6 times in the 2 meetings in 2024) and turned over the ball just four times in Kansas City’s six victories.
Jim Harbaugh’s club begins the upcoming season with clashes vs. the Chiefs, a Monday night visit to Sin City to face the Raiders, and then a home game vs. the Broncos. The Chargers were able to sweep both Las Vegas and Denver in 2024. Of course, defeating Mahomes, Reid and company have been a different story for far too long.
