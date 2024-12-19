Charger Report

Chargers make last-second roster moves before Week 16 vs. Broncos

Chris Roling

The Los Angeles Chargers made some expected roster moves ahead of kickoff against the Denver Broncos in Week 16. 

Before the Chargers host Denver on Thursday Night Football, the team activated tight end Hayden Hurst from injured reserve. 

In corresponding moves, the team also elevated cornerback Dicaprio Bootle and safety Kendall Williamson from the practice squad. 

Hurst’s return comes at a great time for a Chargers team hoping to find some answers through the air now that opponents have figured out Justin Herbert’s offense. He could see a healthy chunk of playing time despite the recent breakout of Stone Smartt, especially with No. 1 Will Dissly out due to a shoulder injury. 

After signing with the Chargers in free agency last offseason, Hurst has yet to make an impact while battling injuries, catching just seven passes over as many games.  

