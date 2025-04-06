Chargers' latest free-agency signing gets a public comment from Cowboys superstar
The Los Angeles Chargers now have major members of the Dallas Cowboys commenting on Jim Harbaugh’s latest signing in NFL free agency.
And when it comes to those Cowboys, it doesn’t get much bigger than Dak Prescott.
After the Chargers signed former Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance to a contract that earned the front office some criticism, Prescott took to social media to react.
Over on Instagram, Prescott shared a “Yesssir! LFG” caption in support of his former teammate’s big news.
Lance is an easy one to root for, as the former No. 3 overall pick fell to the wayside of the Brock Purdy breakout in San Francisco before getting shipped to Dallas, where he obviously didn’t have a shot to break into a starting role above Prescott.
Granted, Lance won’t have that chance with the Chargers on the same depth chart as Justin Herbert.
But Lance will have something important—Harbaugh. One can trace the Chargers’ head coach back through the years and find names like Andrew Luck and J.J. McCarthy, so perhaps that’s part of what has Prescott celebrating for his former teammate.
Considering Herbert’s injury woes over the last few years, perhaps Lance will even get to show the world what he can do with the Chargers, provided he can best Taylor Heinicke for the primary backup role this summer.
