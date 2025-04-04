3 red-flag free agents Los Angeles Chargers should still ignore
The Los Angeles Chargers were active enough in NFL free agency to increase their odds in 2025.
They signed Najee Harris, Mekhi Becton, Mike Williams, Tyler Conklin, and Donte Jackson, which might not get universal praise, but it filled most of their needs. Of course, there are still a few holes on the roster, and plenty of players still looking for a home.
It might be tempting to hit the open market to fill these voids, but the Chargers must avoid signing these three players due to their red flags.
Elijah Moore, WR
A second-round pick in 2021 with the New York Jets, Elijah Moore remains unsigned this offseason. He spent two years with New York but wore out his welcome, which led to a trade with the Cleveland Browns.
MORE: Chargers slammed with brutal NFL Draft take that will worry fans
Moore put up better numbers with the Browns, hauling in 120 receptions for 1,178 yards, which was impressive given their uncertainty at the quarterback position. Still, he averaged just 9.8 yards per catch and scored just three touchdowns.
Despite elite speed, Moore doesn't generate enough big plays, and the issues he had in New York are still concerning. The Chargers have enough question marks at wide receiver, so Moore is best left alone — even though L.A. was recently named a fit.
Amari Cooper, WR
Another wideout who was named a fit for the Chargers is Amari Cooper, who was Moore's teammate in Cleveland for just over a year.
Cooper recorded more than 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons for the Browns and was successful in Dallas and Oakland before that. His latest stint, however, wasn't as impressive.
MORE: Chargers' blockbuster trade idea lands perennial All-Pro for Jim Harbaugh
During the 2024 season, Cooper was sent to the Buffalo Bills but hardly made an impact. He has yet to sign anywhere, and there are whispers that he might be "done." That uncertainty is enough for the Chargers to look elsewhere.
Von Miller, EDGE
The Chargers released Joey Bosa, who signed with the Buffalo Bills. The Bills released Von Miller, who has yet to sign anywhere. So, should L.A. look to Miller to fill the void left by Bosa? Even though Miller has a recognizable name, the answer is a strong no.
Miller was once one of the best players in the entire NFL, but he hasn't been the same player in recent years. He's also struggled to stay healthy, which was a concern with Bosa. That's why the Chargers would do better to look to the NFL Draft for a younger pass rusher.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers, Jim Harbaugh hit by NFL execs for cautious trip to free agency
Proposed Chargers signing adds 6-time Pro Bowl playmaker for Justin Herbert
Chargers sign international rugby star at key position of need
Los Angeles Chargers’ Week 1 opponent in Brazil hinted in new report
Chargers trade pitch sees Los Angeles take flyer on young $5 million wide receiver
Chargers trade idea sends perfect No. 2 receiver to Los Angeles