Chargers roster disrespected in recent ESPN rankings
The Los Angeles Chargers have had a leg up on every other team, as their training camp began a week earlier than the rest. The Bolts' first preseason game was the Hall of Fame game against the Detroit Lions. The major improvement fans want to see lies on the offensive side of the ball, as the Bolts are hoping their new additions can take pressure off of Justin Herbert and Ladd McConkey.
The defense didn't add many new names other than Donte Jackson, who will now be their CB1. Da'Shawn Hand is also set to take over a starting role on the interior defensive line.
RELATED: Ladd McConkey update finally gives Los Angeles Chargers some positive injury news
The Chargers made upgrades to the entire roster, but ESPN doesn't believe the team they've assembled is amongst the best in the league. In their recent roster rankings ahead of training camp, ESPN put the Chargers at No.16. The Bolts came in behind two division rivals: the Denver Broncos at No.6 and Kansas City Chiefs at No.5.
The Chargers' biggest strength, according to Mike Clay, is specifically their offensive tackle duo of Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt. "Rashawn Slater, a 2021 first-round pick, has quickly emerged as one of the league's best left tackles. He was PFF's second-highest-graded tackle and ranked 10th among all linemen in run block win rate last season. On the opposite end, 2024 fifth overall pick Joe Alt looked the part as a first-year starter, ranking seventh in pass block win rate and 14th in run block win rate among 80 qualified tackles."
RELATED: Jim Harbaugh reveals Chargers' OL plan after Rashawn Slater injury
Clay had this to say regarding the Bolts' biggest weakness: "Interior defensive line. Da'Shawn Handshould be a helpful add, but this position remains an area of concern. Otito Ogbonnia (graded 86th at PFF among 89 DTs who played 400-plus snaps last season) remains positioned for a big role along with Teair Tart (the only one in this group with more than one sack last season), third-rounderJamaree Caldwell, Naquan Jones and Scott Matlock."
The Chargers being ranked right in the middle should tell you all about what the media thinks of their roster.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
NFL analyst sounds the alarm on Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen
Chargers supposedly-elite defense questioned in latest NFL power rankings
NFL analysts react to Chargers' 'catastrophic' loss of Rashawn Slater
Chargers' top free-agent options after Rashawn Slater season-ending injury