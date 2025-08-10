Keenan Allen admits Justin Herbert free-agent talks before Chargers reunion
Los Angeles Chargers fans finally got their wish, as the team brought back franchise legend Keenan Allen on a one-year, $8.25 million deal. Allen was traded to the Chicago Bears last offseason in exchange for a 2024 third-round pick, due to the Chargers needing to shed cap space. One year later, Allen is back in the fold with the Chargers.
The decision wasn't made on a whim, however, as Allen revealed in his return presser that he had been in contact with Justin Herbert throughout the entire free agency process.
In his lone season with the Bears, Allen hauled in 70 passes for 744 yards and seven touchdowns, as he proved to still be productive despite being up there in age. Allen's just two years removed from his last 1,000-yard campaign. In 2023, he caught 108 passes for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns, notching his sixth 1,000-yard receiving season.
It's no shocker that Herbert continuously contacted Allen during free agency. In their time together, the two connected 376 times for 4,088 yards and 25 touchdowns in 52 games.
Allen will be returning to a much-improved Chargers offense. He won't be the No.1 option, as the Bolts found Ladd McConkey during last year's draft and expect him to blossom into a star. The Chargers also drafted Omarion Hampton, Tre Harris, KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Oronde Gadsden II to lead a youth movement on offense.
Seeing a duo of McConkey and Allen will be exciting for Chargers fans. It'll be even more wholesome to see him reunite with Herbert once again.
