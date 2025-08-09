Trey Lance will not start Chargers' second preseason game vs. Saints
The Los Angeles Chargers are gearing up for their second preseason game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
There were plenty of impressive performances in the team's win over the Detroit Lions in the Hall of Fame Game, but arguably none more impressive than Trey Lance.
RELATED: Ladd McConkey update finally gives Los Angeles Chargers some positive injury news
In his debut performance with the Chargers, Lance finished 13 of 20 passing, 120 yards passing, and two touchdown receptions.
Everyone had to be pleased with that performance; however, Lance is not getting the starting nod on Sunday.
Eric Smith of the official Chargers website reported that the Chargers will start Taylor Heinicke on Sunday, but Lance will still get a lot of time under center, followed by DJ Uiagalelei.
Being a former first-round pick, Lance's potential will always be seen by a team looking to give a chance to a new quarterback.
RELATED: Chargers' injury bug takes huge bite out of team after haunting practice
Head coach Jim Harbaugh has apparently not decided on who will be quarterback number two this season, but Heinicke could make things interesting with a great performance on Sunday.
Having a trustworthy backup in the NFL is hard to come by. The battle between Heinicke and Lance could be one of the most important battles on the Chargers' roster this preseason. Fans could be in for a fun battle starting Sunday night.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
NFL analyst sounds the alarm on Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen
Chargers supposedly-elite defense questioned in latest NFL power rankings
NFL analysts react to Chargers' 'catastrophic' loss of Rashawn Slater
Chargers' top free-agent options after Rashawn Slater season-ending injury