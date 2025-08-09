Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen already picking up where they left off in 2023
The Los Angeles Chargers are preparing for their second preseason game with the New Orleans Saints, which is set for Sunday.
Sunday's game against the Saints will also be the first time fans see Keenan Allen back on the field in a Chargers uniform in a game setting.
The reunion with Allen and the franchise has been a long time coming, and the veteran receiver is already finding his connection with quarterback Justin Herbert on the practice field.
The old saying, "It's like riding a bike", when referring to doing something you haven't done in a while, holds true when seeing the chemistry of Herbert and Allen on the field.
According to StatMuse, Allen has caught 376 passes, 4,088 receiving yards, and 25 touchdowns from Herbert in his career.
The Chargers were looking for veteran leadership in the receiver room since the shocking retirement announcement from Mike Williams, and have found just that in one of the most beloved players in franchise history with Allen.
Herbert needed another weapon he could trust, and Allen is that weapon. While it would be surprising to see Allen get any run during the preseason, one can bet that the offensive duo is putting in the time on the practice field.
