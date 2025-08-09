Chargers sign Rashawn Slater insurance with ties to general manager
The injury to Rashawn Slater has been the top concern for the Los Angeles Chargers.
His torn patellar has shifted things on the offensive line as second-year pro Joe Alt will move to left tackle. That moves backup Trey Pipkins into the starting lineup in place of Alt on the right side. Losing Slater means anything they try will be a downgrade, plus it will deplete their depth.
RELATED: Mekhi Becton injury has Chargers' free-agent prize still missing practice
That's why they went looking for help, and on Saturday, they found their guy. Los Angeles came to terms with veteran offensive tackle David Sharpe, who was part of the Baltimore Ravens roster while Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz was their director of player personnel.
Listed at 6-foot-6 and 343 pounds, Sharpe was a fourth-round pick out of Florida in 2017 by the Oakland Raiders. In addition to Oakland and Baltimore, Sharpe has spent time with the Houston Texans, Washington Football Team, Carolina Panthers, and New York Jets.
Sharpe has appeared in 45 games with six starts. His last two starts were with the Ravens in 2021 and he was never on the active roster for New York in 2024.
