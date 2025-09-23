Former Chargers player opens up about the cause of Najee Harris' injury
In the wake of the season-ending injury suffered by Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris, commentary about the playing surface has popped up again.
Former Chargers defender Breiden Fehoko shared his thoughts on social media, suggesting that turf is one of the big culprits for Harris and other injuries leaguewide.
In the case of Harris specifically, Fehoko wrote that the fact that the veteran spent the first chunk of his career on a grass playing surface in Pittsburgh played a part.
Fehoko’s thoughts:
From an outsider’s perspective, Achilles injuries do seem more prevalent than they have in past years. The fact Harris suffered one after being an iron man who never missed a game in Pittsburgh is an unfortunate thing to point out, too.
As the NFL-wide debate about playing surfaces continues, Harris starts the long road to recovery with a blessing from Jim Haraugh and the Chargers move forward with Kimani Vidal stepping into a depth role behind first-rounder Omarion Hampton.
