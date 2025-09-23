Chargers defense set to face Jaxson Dart in first career NFL start
The New York Giants are 0-3 and have been nothing short of a dumpster fire to begin the 2025 season. Head coach Brian Daboll and company made the choice to bench veteran Russell Wilson in favor of their first round rookie in Jaxson Dart, according to Adam Schefter.
Who will Dart face in his first regular season NFL action? Jesse Minter and the Los Angeles Chargers defense. The Bolts will head to MetLife Stadium this week for a matchup against Dart and the Giants offense. Outside of their stellar 37-point output against the Cowboys in Week 2, the Giants haven't been able to get anything going offensively.
It was evident on Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, where they had less than 300 yards of total offense with Wilson tossing two interceptions. Rookie running back Cam Skattebo led the team in rushing and receiving, as both Malik Nabers and Wan'Dale Robinson were held to under three catches each.
Minter and the Chargers defense will look to spoil Dart's first start. The rookie showed promise in the preseason, throwing for 372 yards, three touchdowns and no turnovers. His next big test will be against a Chargers defense allowing just 16.7 points and 182 passing yards per game.
This could be a game the Chargers could look to take over in early.
