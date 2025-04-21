Chargers linked to potential blockbuster trade for Ravens superstar
The Los Angeles Chargers made several moves this offseason to build up their offense. They were active in NFL free agency, signing running back Najee Harris, tight end Tyler Conklin, guard Mekhi Becton, and bringing back wide receiver Mike Williams.
Even with these moves, their offense isn't where it needs to be, especially when it comes to weapons for Justin Herbert. The good news is that the Chargers still have the NFL draft coming up, where they could look for another receiver or tight end.
MORE: Chargers should go after ‘expendable’ NFL draft trade block candidates from Adam Schefter
They could also look to the trade market for help, and head coach Jim Harbaugh might be able to turn to someone he knows well for help.
One name that's made the rumor mill as a trade candidate is tight end Mark Andrews, who happens to play for John Harbaugh with the Baltimore Ravens. Andrews is entering the final year of his contract and the Ravens might be ready to turn to Isaiah Likely as their TE1. If so, Andrews could be dealt and the Chargers were named a fit by Pro Football Network's Sterling Xie.
"A swap between the Harbaugh brothers would be a natural point of speculation if the Chargers want an upgrade from Will Dissly." — Xie, Pro Football Network
Xie also stated that quarterback Lamar Jackson leaned less on Andrews this past season, targeting him just 19.4 percent of the time. That was the lowest rate for Andrews since his 2018 rookie campaign.
In Los Angeles, he would be more of a focal point while also filling a massive need. If Andrews really is available, the Chargers need to see if they can make it work.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers could be potential surprise trade-up candidate with NFC team in top 10
Chargers faceplant in worst way in AI-predicted NFL mock draft
Chargers linked to Steelers in NFL draft through RB Najee Harris
Chargers predicted to replace Joey Bosa with underrated Jim Harbaugh disciple
Chargers surprisingly predicted to end elite WRs fall in 2025 NFL draft