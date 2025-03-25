Chargers listed as best fit for free agency's top name -- and it's a no-brainer idea
The Los Angeles Chargers could strike in free agency at wide receiver, especially at this point on the market when Stefon Diggs, Amari Cooper and Keenan Allen are the big names left.
While the Chargers brought back Mike Williams to pair with Ladd McConkey and otherwise avoided big moves, the marriage of value and need at this stage of free agency might be hard for general manager Joe Hortiz and Co. to resist.
Given that, it’s not shocking to see the Chargers listed as one of the best landing spots for Stefon Diggs, the top free agent left on the market, according to USA Today’s Tom Viera:
“Diggs is a veteran and former All-Pro coming off a season-ending injury. He tore his ACL in Week 8 and will turn 32 next season. He's been one of the most reliable receivers over the last decade, finishing with over 1,000 receiving yards in six straight seasons before 2024. He has finished in the top 25 in PFF overall grade in every season. Many contenders with thin wide receiver rooms will be interested in his services despite the likelihood he will miss the start of the year.”
It’s a hard idea to dislike, all things considered. Diggs is a proven commodity who continues to excel when on the field and would be an obvious boon in the same offense as McConkey.
This is especially the case at this stage of free agency, as it’s hard to envision Diggs can command top dollar. Hortiz and the Chargers have, after all, loved their one-year, prove-it deals in the past.
Were the Chargers to bring on Diggs, it wouldn’t prevent them from drafting a wideout as high as Round 1, anyway. But it would also afford them some more flexibility, especially in the opening round, to attack other needy spots like tight end and interior offensive line.
