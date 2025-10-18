Chargers enforcer gets huge NFL fine letter for hit on Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa
Los Angeles Chargers defender Teair Tart has become the enforcer the franchise needs in the heart of the defense.
Sometimes that includes getting hefty fine letters from the NFL.
Tart received a fine letter from the NFL this week for a hit from Week 6 in which he threw Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to the ground.
It looked like a pretty bang-bang play in real time, but it’s not hard to see why the NFL looped back and dished a fine. According to ESPN’s Kris Rhim, the fine amount checks in at $17,389:
Tart has stepped up big as that line-stepping player for the Chargers that every great defense seems to have.
He was the guy who had the international incident that riled up Taylor Swift fans in Week 1 when he slapped Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The week after, he leveled Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith in a big way, too.
A free-agent gamble by the Chargers who earned a second contract and more, Tart has helped the team forget about the loss of Poona Ford. Obviously, borderline plays that result in fines aren’t ideal, but Tart continues to make his presence felt.
