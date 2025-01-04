Ladd McConkey is the sleeper who created historic rookie class
The Los Angeles Chargers were ridiculed when deciding to pass on one of the top wide receiver prospects in favor of Joe Alt back in April's draft. It just so happens that they landed one in the second round in Ladd McConkey.
McConkey's emerged as the clear No.1 option for Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense. In 15 games, McConkey's caught 77 passes for 1,054 yards and seven touchdowns, becoming the Chargers' rookie leader in receiving yards. Saturday's performance against the New England Patriots was another strong performance for the Georgia product, as he led the team with eight catches for 94 yards and one touchdown.
McConkey is now part of a 2024 rookie class doing extraordinary things.
McConkey's also had at least 50 yards in each of his last nine games played, tying Odell Beckham Jr's rookie record from 2014. The Chargers will need to lean on their young rookie to help take them far in the playoffs.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Jim Harbaugh and Bill Belichick agree on how Chargers plan to attack Week 18
Chargers seek J.K. Dobbins injury insurance with Clemson star in mock draft
Should Chargers go after recently cut former All-Pro before playoffs?
Chargers' Rashawn Slater is going to the Pro Bowl -- but NFL botched reveal
Chargers with NFL contract incentives at stake in Week 18
Bizarre Jim Harbaugh competition is taking place on January 10th