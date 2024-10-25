Chargers take major risk with 7 of Justin Herbert’s weapons injured
At least this week, it doesn’t appear the Los Angeles Chargers are going to do much to help Justin Herbert.
Despite watching five-plus drops derail a near-400-yard performance from Herbert in last week’s loss while the offense settled for five field goals, the Chargers remain quiet ahead of the NFL trade deadline.
And that’s also despite a downright staggering number of injuries to the weapons around Herbert.
These are the players at the skill positions currently battling injury:
- WR Quentin Johnston
- WR Ladd McConkey
- WR Derius Davis
- WR DJ Chark (IR)
- RB Gus Edwards (IR)
- TE Will Dissly
- TE Hayden Hurst
In fact, roughly three running backs, three wideouts and two tight ends on the 53-man roster don’t have some sort of red ink next to their name right now.
And hey, some of the listed guys could end up playing. But McConkey did in Week 7 and was blatantly still struggling through an injury while posting a poor performance.
And sure, the Chargers could call up help from the practice squad. But that’s what led to Jalen Reagor’s touchdown-turned-touchback that swung the result.
There is an onboarding process for arrivals via trade. But the Chargers seeing last Monday and the current injury report and sitting still before the deadline has to be disheartening for fans.
