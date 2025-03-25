Chargers’ massive free agent accused of signing with wrong team
The Los Angeles Chargers struck big with the signing of guard Mekhi Becton in free agency, dramatically upgrading the offensive line in front of Justin Herbert.
But not everyone agrees it was a good move for all involved.
Outlining several big-name free agents who chose to sign with the wrong teams on the open market, Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski says Becton was wrong to choose the Chargers:
“The Chargers also place a heavy emphasis on trench warfare and consistently winning at the point of attack, which should help Becton. But his decision couldn't have been easy leaving the reigning Super Bowl champs, the game's best O-line coach and a truly elite unit.”
RELATED: Diggs, Cooper and Allen: Chargers still have free-agent options at WR
This one is nuanced. On one hand, choosing to leave the Super Bowl champions and the situation that helped produce a career turnaround out of infamous draft bust territory couldn't have been easy for Becton.
On the other, Becton seems to have found a really good marriage of money and fit. The Chargers made the playoffs last season in Year 1 of a dramatic roster overhaul, so they project as contenders again. And offenses directed by Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman tend to work out pretty well for linemen like Becton.
The Chargers, obviously, disagree with the take here and that’s all that really matters. Along with Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater, Becton gives them three very high-end former Round 1 picks in front of a top-10 passer.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers have pre-draft meeting scheduled with Michigan TE Colston Loveland
Jim Harbaugh's heart just fine as Chargers' head man pumps up Anaheim Ducks
Chargers blockbuster trade pitch lands 8-time Pro Bowler for Jim Harbaugh's offense
Chargers predicted to steal All-American Harbaugh recruit in massive draft day trade
Analyst drops brutal take on Chargers' potential trade for 49ers star